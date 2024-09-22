Anura Kumara Dissanayake leads vote count in Sri Lankan presidential election so far

NEW DELHI, September 22. /TASS/. The leader of the opposition alliance National People’s Power, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, is leading the vote count in Sri Lanka presidential election, the Lankan newspaper Daily Mirror reported.

Dissanayake is leading with 49.8% of total votes counted, followed by Sajith Premadasa, leader of United People's Power, with 25.8%. Incumbent President Ranil Wickremesinghe mustered 16.4% of the vote.

The inauguration of Sri Lanka's next president will take place on Sunday, after the official results are announced, the newspaper said.

The country had previously held a direct presidential election in 2019. Gotabaya Rajapaksa won the vote but had to resign in July 2022 amid protests.