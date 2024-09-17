EU set to produce at least 1.4 mln 155mm shells per year by year’s end — EC

BRUSSELS, September 17. /TASS/. The European Union is expected to increase its annual production of 155mm artillery munitions that are being actively used by Ukrainian troops to 1.4 mln shells by the end of this year, Executive Vice-President of the European Commission (EC) Valdis Dombrovskis said in a statement released by the EC.

According to the statement, "the production capacity of 155mm ammunition of EU Member States is expected to reach at least 1.4 million shells per year by the end of 2024."

According to data from the EC, EU member countries have fulfilled 70% of the bloc’s plan to send 1 million artillery shells to Kiev. Efforts to increase production of ammunition and enhance European defense industrial capacity are "key to ensure long-term assistance to Ukraine and also to replenish Member States' stocks," Dombrovskis emphasized.

Russia has repeatedly warned that more Western weapons supplies to Kiev and assistance in training Ukrainian servicemen will not be a gamechanger on the battlefield but rather prolong the conflict.