China, BRICS partners to promote equitable multipolar world order — foreign minister

BEIJING, September 12. /TASS/. Beijing together with its BRICS partners intends to promote an equitable and multipolar world order, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Strelna.

"We are ready to coordinate efforts with BRICS partners to promote the emergence of an equitable and decent multipolar world and inclusive economic globalization and make BRICS contributions to building a community of common destiny for humanity," the Chinese Foreign Ministry's website quotes Wang as saying.

China will continue to fully support Russia as BRICS chair this year and promote the full success of the October summit in Kazan, Wang stated.

Wang Yi is on a visit to Russia on September 11-12. Earlier, he attended a meeting of high representatives of BRICS countries overseeing security issues.