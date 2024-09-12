BRICS Media Summit serves to fight misinformation — Egyptian news agency editor-in-chief

CAIRO, September 12. /TASS/. BRICS Media Summit will become an excellent platform for the development of ties between the media of the association and a basis for combating misinformation spread in the media space, Tarek Abdel Ghaffar Tawil, editor-in-chief of the Middle East News Agency (MENA) told TASS.

The editor-in-chief of the leading Egyptian news agency is also to take part in the forum, which is to be held in the Russian capital on September 13-17. He shared his opinion about the upcoming event. "From a professional point of view, I expect the BRICS Media Summit to expand cooperation in the media field, to hold substantive discussions on the issues of mutual interest, in particular the fight against disinformation and the spread of news that misleads the audience," Tawil said. In addition, he believes that the Moscow meeting "will provide an opportunity to explore the topic of developing a joint strategy for accurate and objective coverage of events taking place in the BRICS countries".

According to the MENA chief, promising areas of media outlets’ cooperation within BRICS "include news exchange, mutual use of photo and video materials, and training of young journalists." According to Tawil, special attention should be paid to joint studying of issues linked to artificial intelligence (AI) application.

Cooperation between MENA and TASS

"MENA provides comprehensive and unbiased coverage of events taking place in Russia, of the way historical relations between Russia and Egypt develop, as well as of regional and international issues of common interest," he said.

Tawil considers the current collaboration between the Egyptian MENA and Russian news agency TASS to stay at a good level. Meanwhile, the Egyptian agency "looks forward to expanding cooperation with the media outlets of the BRICS countries, especially with TASS, among other things in information support for the visits of high-ranking BRICS officials," MENA's editor-in-chief added.

BRICS Media Summit

The BRICS Media Summit will be attended by the heads of leading BRICS media entities, as well as media outlets from countries that have expressed interest in expanding cooperation with the group. The panel sessions will include discussions about the role of the BRICS media community in bolstering stability in a multipolar world, as well as technological aspects of information interaction between BRICS countries. TASS is the organizer of the summit. The Roscongress Foundation manages the events of Russia’s BRICS Chairmanship.