MINSK, September 8. /TASS/. Ukraine is violating legal and humanitarian rules of warfare with the West’s tacit agreement, State Secretary of the Belarusian Security Council Alexander Volfovich said.

"Ukraine is violating all legal humanitarian rules of warfare while conducting combat operations and in the entire course of the special military operation. We see it in how they treat civilians: killings, tortures. They don’t care whether they are men, women, or children. This is practices in respect of prisoners of war, real Nazi methods," he said in an interview with the ONT television channel.

According to Volfovich, these violations are committed with the tacit connivance of Ukraine’s Western partners. "What kind of democracy and justice cam we talks about if the West is turning a blind eye on this situation, considering it only in Ukraine’s favor," he added.