Russian diplomat summoned to Latvian MFA over reports about fallen Russian drone

VILNIUS, September 8. /TASS/. Russia’s Charge d’Affaires in Latvia Dmitry Kasatkin was invited to the Latvia foreign ministry following reports that a Russian drone fell down in the east of the country, Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braze said.

"RU charge d’affaires is summoned to Latvian MFA, as Latvian Armed Forces investigate fallen RU UAV. Our allies, NATO&EU leaders are informed about the case," she wrote on her X account.

A similar incident was reported in Lithuania. According to Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkenics, a Russian drone allegedly fell down in eastern Lithuania. However, he provided no further details.