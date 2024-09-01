Kiev sanctions organizations, individuals linked with Russian aviation infrastructure

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Ukraine has imposed sanction on nearly 150 legal entities and individuals linked with Russia’s aviation infrastructure.

"Today, I signed several new sanction-related decisions enforcing the sanctions of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council," Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said in an evening address posted on his Telegram channel.

According to him, the sanctions cover "nearly 150 legal entities and individuals ensuring the operation of Russia’s aviation infrastructure."

Zelensky also said that he signed another package of sanctions against Ukrainians who support Russia and who are labeled by the Ukrainian authorities as "collaborationists."

The new sanctions packages have not yet been posted on the Ukrainian presidential website. The last presidential decree posted on Zelensky’s website is the one of August 30 dismissing Air Force Commander Nikolay Oleshchuk who was fired following the crash of an US F-16 fighter jet that had been transferred to Ukraine by Western allies.