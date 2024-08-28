Israeli strikes on central, southern Gaza kill 20 Palestinians — TV

DUBAI, August 28. /TASS/. At least 20 people have been killed in Israeli strikes on the central and southern Gaza Strip, the Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV channel reports.

According to the broadcaster, the strikes mostly targeted Deir al-Balah in central Gaza and Khan Yunis in the enclave’s south.

Al Jazeera points out that since October 2023, a total of 40,476 people have been killed and 93,647 have suffered injuries in Israeli military operations against Gaza.

Al Jazeera added that at least nine Palestinians had been killed in the Israeli army’s operation in the West Bank. Raids are underway in the cities of Jenin and Jamma’in, as well as in the Al Fara refugee camp in the city of Tubas. Palestinian sources say that at least ten people were killed in refugee camps near Jenin and Tubas.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking hostages. In response, Israel launched a military operation in the Palestinian enclave to destroy Hamas military and political wings and free all hostages.