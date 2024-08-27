Trump faces new US indictment in election interference case

WASHINGTON, August 28. /TASS/. The Office of US Special Counsel Jack Smith has filed a revised indictment against former US President Donald Trump regarding claims of interference in the 2020 presidential election.

The move follows the high court’s decision finding Trump partially immune from prosecution.

The updated indictment features the same charges accusing the Republican presidential hopeful of conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 vote, Smith specified.

Trump dismissed the new indictment as an attempt to divert the attention of the US electorate from the catastrophes inflicted on the country by the current administration.

"This is merely an attempt to interfere with the election, and distract the American people from the catastrophes [Vice President] Kamala Harris has inflicted on our nation, like the border invasion, migrant crime, rampant inflation, the threat of World War III, and more…," Trump wrote on his page on Truth Social.