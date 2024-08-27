Russian army good in winter fighting — Trump

NEW YORK, August 27. /TASS/. The Russian army has good experience of fighting in winter conditions, ex-US President and Republican Party nominee for the presidential election Donald Trump said.

"You know, Russia is a great winter fighter. They won. They beat Germany, and they beat Napoleon. They're not easy to beat, and they're a massive military. And Ukraine isn't, but Ukraine has us giving them a lot of money," Trump said in an interview with Shawn Ryan, with the video record posted on the YouTube channel Shawn Ryan Show.