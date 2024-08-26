NEW YORK, August 27. /TASS/. There was chaos among the Ukrainian military in the Kursk Region, a US mercenary fighting for the Ukrainian armed forces said in an interview with ABC television.

"We were actually asked to go into the Kursk incursion area in order to help assist with a [Ukrainian] sniper operation they were looking at. But it's chaos right now. We ended up not doing that operation," he said,

The American spoke on condition of unanimity but ABC said it had identified him.

Earlier reports said that US private military company Forward Observations Group spotted in the Kursk Region might get a task from CIA for various sabotage acts and provocations.

The large-scale attack of the Ukrainian army against the Kursk Region started on August 6. The federal state of emergency was triggered in the region.