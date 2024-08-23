Latvia prepares largest batch of 1,400 UAVs for shipment to Ukraine — Defense Ministry

VILNIUS, August 23. /TASS/. Latvia has prepared the largest batch of 1,400 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to be sent to Ukraine, Defense Minister Andris Spruds has said.

"The largest batch of drones from Latvian manufacturers - 1,400 UAVs - has been prepared for shipment to Ukraine," the minister is quoted as saying by the LSM state radio portal. Spruds added that "the purchase of 2,700 drones for Kiev from Latvian manufacturers announced by the Latvian Defense Ministry has been completed."

The Latvian leadership in early July promised to provide for Ukraine more than 2,500 UAVs of various types 4 million euros worth produced by Latvian companies. On July 22, Spruds announced the shipment of 500 drones to Kiev; by August 13, he said, another 500 drones had been prepared for Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on August 21 that the steps taken by the Latvian authorities confirmed the growing involvement of that country in the Ukrainian conflict. Zakharova emphasized that "Riga's hostile actions can only prolong the agony of the Kiev regime and will not affect the outcome of the special military operation."