Gaza ceasefire deal on edge of collapse — media

WASHINGTON, August 21. /TASS/. A ceasefire deal between Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas is on the brink of collapsing but there is no immediate alternative agreement, Politico writes, citing US and Israeli officials.

According to the officials, the current proposal "is the strongest form of the deal to date <...> because it includes terms that are tailored to the demands of both Hamas and Israel." "Israel has signed on, but Hamas says in public statements it will not accept the pact," Politico notes.

The media outlet points out that if negotiators fail to reach an agreement in Cairo this week, they may run out of options for a ceasefire, "increasing the chance of an increase in violence between Israel and Hezbollah and a direct confrontation between Israel and Tehran."

"We don’t know if [Hamas leader Yahya] Sinwar wants this deal," Politico quotes one of the officials familiar with Israel’s stance in the ongoing negotiations as saying. "But if we don’t get the deal there’s a chance that Iran attacks and this escalates into a full blown confrontation," he added.

Another round of consultations on a ceasefire for Gaza and the release of Israeli hostages took place in Doha on August 15. Egypt, Qatar and the US said in a joint statement that the talks "were conducted in a positive atmosphere." The US, backed by Qatar and Egypt, presented a proposal to Israel and to Hamas that closes the remaining gaps between them. However, Hamas said that the new US initiative only took Israel’s interests into account.

The mediators agreed to hold another meeting in Cairo before the end of the week. "Working teams will continue technical work over the coming days on the details of implementation, including arrangements to implement the agreement’s extensive humanitarian provisions, as well as specifics relating to hostages and detainees," the statement adds.