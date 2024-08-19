Russian Navy chief visits India to explore new areas of cooperation — top brass

NEW DELHI, August 20. /TASS/. Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Alexander Moiseyev has paid an official visit to India to discuss new areas of cooperation, the Indian Defense Ministry reported.

"The visit is another proof of the long-standing relations between the Russian and Indian navies. The purpose of the visit is to strengthen bilateral naval relations between India and Russia, as well as to seek new areas of naval cooperation," the ministry said.

Moiseyev met with Indian Navy Chief of Staff Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi in New Delhi. The ministry said they discussed "measures to further strengthen cooperation between the navies."

According to the military, "the Indian Navy cooperates with the Russian Navy in many areas, including operational interaction, training, hydrographic cooperation and exchange of experts."

The commander-in-chief's visit to India will last until August 22.