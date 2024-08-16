Large-scale Israeli-Iranian conflict inevitable, Israeli diplomat thinks

NEW YORK, August 16. /TASS/. A large-scale armed conflict between Israel and Iran is inevitable, therefore, the US must "take direct action against the Islamic Republic sooner than later," Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, a special envoy of the Israeli Foreign Ministry, said.

"It's inevitable," she said in an interview with Newsweek. According to the diplomat, currently, Iran and its allies "are winning the psychological warfare." That said, she thinks that the US, by interfering in the situation in the Middle East, can conquer Iran "in half a day."

"All America would have to do is target the nuclear infrastructure with hardware that only America has. We can't do this on our own," she said, adding, however, that the White House is unlikely to do so.

Another round of escalation in the Middle East followed the violent death of Hamas Political Bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and the elimination of Hezbollah top military commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut. Iran, Hamas and Hezbollah held Israel responsible and asserted that the attacks will be met with retaliation. Israeli officials are not commenting on Haniyeh’s death, while claiming that the attack on Shukr was in response to the strike on the Druze town of Majdal Shams in the Israel-controlled Golan Heights which killed 12 people. However, Hezbollah denied involvement in the attack.