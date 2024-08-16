NEW YORK, August 16. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army’s attack on Russia’s borderline Kursk Region may get Kiev in more trouble on the eastern front, the Wall Street Journal writes.

The newspaper points out that in order to carry out the attack, Ukraine "transferred troops and weapons from its already-creaking front lines," which "risks making a bad situation worse." Kiev "is also redeploying troops from the eastern front to Kursk, leaving units here even more stretched," the Wall Street Journal writes.

Ukrainian commanders admit that the Kursk attack did not make Russian forces "ease up." Despite the approval of US military aid packages, Ukraine remains "desperately low on artillery ammunition," the paper notes, adding, however, that "the biggest factor, officers say, is the lack of manpower."

On August 6, Russia’s borderline Kursk Region came under a massive attack from Ukraine. The majority of residents in the region’s border areas have been temporarily resettled and are safe now. A federal state of emergency was declared in the region.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukraine has lost up to 2,640 troops, 37 tanks and 32 armored personnel carriers since fighting began in the Kursk area. The Russian army continues its operation to eliminate the enemy.