Germany to ship 4 IRIS-T air defense systems, 30 Leopard tanks to Kiev before 2025

BERLIN, August 15. /TASS/. Germany plans to ship two IRIS-T SLM and IRIS-T SLS air defense systems, about 30 Leopard 1A5 tanks and other military vehicles to Kiev this year already, Christian Freuding, head of the working group on coordination of military aid for Kiev at the German Defense Ministry, said on the Ministry’s YouTube channel.

He presented the list of the shipments to Ukraine planned for 2024. In addition to the abovementioned vehicles, it also includes 10 Gepard self-propelled air defense guns, 400 MRAP armored vehicles, 12 PzH 2000 and 4 Zuzana 2 artillery vehicles, as well as a RCH 155 artillery.

The list also includes various types of drones and anti-drone systems, logistical transport, including various trucks, medical supplies and a field hospital.

Germany is the second-largest supplier of weapons to Ukraine after the United States. Overall, Germany has allocated or took obligations to allocate about 28 billion euros to support Kiev. Russian authorities have repeatedly stated that sending weapons to Ukraine will not affect Russia’s resolve and will not change the outcome of the special military operation.