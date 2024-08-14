Nominee for Iran’s foreign minister doesn’t see enmity with US ever ending

DUBAI, August 14. /TASS/. Tehran will never be able to end its conflict with Washington and will do everything to fight US sanctions, said Abbas Araghchi, a candidate to lead the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

"We will never be able to put an end to our enmity with the US, but we can manage this conflict so that the people suffer less. One way is to neutralize and circumvent the sanctions, and the other way is their removal. This is the most important task that Iran's supreme leader set before the Foreign Ministry," Araghchi said, according to Mohsen Fathi, deputy head of the Iranian parliament's social affairs commission, the Tasnim news agency reported.

The diplomat came to a commission meeting to present his vision of the country's foreign policy priorities. Araghchi said the Foreign Ministry will focus its efforts on helping the Iranian economy to grow.

On August 11, Iran's new president, Masoud Pezeshkian, nominated Araghchi for the post of foreign minister. The diplomat served as deputy foreign minister in the government of reformist President Hassan Rouhani from 2017 to 2021. On July 6, Professor Mahmoud Shouri, a member of the board of directors at the Tehran-based Institute of Iran-Eurasia Studies, told TASS that Araghchi was the main candidate for the post.