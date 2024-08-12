Orban’s advisor calls on world to 'wake up' in comments about attack on Kursk Region

BUDAPEST, August 12. /TASS/. Balazs Orban, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's political director, commented on the Ukrainian attack on the Kursk Region by saying that "the world must wake up."

"Disturbing news recently: In the past few days, the Russia-Ukraine [conflict] has escalated. The world must wake up NOW! There is no point in celebrating the brutal acts of [conflict] by one side or the other," he wrote on X. "The Hungarian position has been clear and firm since day one: There is no solution of this conflict on the battlefield, only at the negotiating table!"

Ukrainian forces started a major attack on the Kursk Region on August 6. Missile attack alerts have been issued repeatedly in the region since then. The attack killed 12 civilians and wounded 121 others, including 10 children. Hospitals have admitted 69 people. Of them, 17 are in serious condition.

According to the latest data from the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukraine has lost up to 1,610 troops, 32 tanks and 23 armored personnel carriers since the start of hostilities in the Kursk Region.