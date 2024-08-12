Bangladesh goes through 'student-led revolution' — country’s interim prime minister

NEW DELHI, August 12. /TASS/. The events in Bangladesh that unfolded after the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina were a "student-led revolution," said Muhammad Yunus, the country’s interim prime minister.

"This is a revolution, a student-led revolution," he said, AFP reported.

Yunus said the resignations of senior government members, including the former chief justice of the Supreme Court, have been conducted legally.

"Legally <...> all the steps were followed," he told reporters.

On August 5, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and left the country. Shi did so after protests by students that were dissatisfied with high unemployment and lack of opportunities. After Sheikh Hasina's departure from the country, dozens of offices of her Awami League party were vandalized and burned in different cities of Bangladesh. An interim cabinet headed by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus is now in place. It was sworn in on August 8.