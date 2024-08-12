Hezbollah launches rocket attack on Israeli border command post

DUBAI, August 12. /TASS/. Detachments of the Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah have launched a rocket attack on the command post of the Israel Defense Forces in the Ga'aton border district in the north of the country, the Al Mayadeen TV channel reported.

The attack targeted the headquarters of the 146th division of the Israeli troops, the channel added.

Tensions in the Middle East escalated on July 31 following the assassination in Tehran of Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau of the Palestinian movement Hamas, and the liquidation in Beirut of Hezbollah military chief Fouad Shokr. Iran, Hamas and Hezbollah blamed Israel for the incidents and said they would not leave them unanswered.