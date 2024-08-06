At least 30 Palestinians killed, more than 60 injured in Gaza over past day — ministry

BEIRUT, August 6. /TASS/. At least 30 people were killed amid hostilities in Gaza over the past day, the Gazan Health Ministry said.

According to the ministry, 66 Palestinians were also taken to Gazan medical institutions with wounds of varying severity over the past day.

The death toll from the escalation of tensions in the enclave has risen to 39,653 since October 7, 2023, with 91,535 others suffering injuries, according to the Health Ministry.

The situation in the Middle East sharply escalated following an incursion of Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip into Israel last October accompanied by killings of residents of Israeli settlements near the border and taking multiple hostages. Israel declared a complete siege of the Gaza Strip and started a ground operation in the enclave that goes on to this day.