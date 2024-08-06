US expects two waves of attacks on Israel — Axios

WASHINGTON, August 6. /TASS/. US intelligence expects a scenario involving two waves of attacks on Israel, the Axios portal, citing US officials.

According to sources familiar with the content of the meeting between US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris with the national security team at the White House, intelligence reported that one wave of attacks is expected from Iran, and the other from Hezbollah.

"One U.S. official said intelligence indicates the response by Iran and Hezbollah is still a "work in progress" and both are undecided about what exactly they want to do," the portal wrote.

The situation in the Middle East has escalated sharply after militants of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas entered Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, accompanied by the killing of residents of border settlements and the taking of hostages. The situation has escalated dramatically once again after the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and Hezbollah senior commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut. Hamas and Hezbollah blamed Israel for the killings and warned that they would not leave it without response.

The Israeli authorities do not comment on the death of Haniyeh. As for the elimination of Shukr, it said that this was a retaliation to the shelling attack on the Druze village of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights that killed 12 people. Hezbollah, however, denies its involvement in the incident.