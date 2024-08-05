At least 10 people die amid protests in Bangladesh on Monday

NEW DELHI, August 5. /TASS/. At least 10 people have died amid protests in the capital of Bangladesh on Monday, The Daily Observer said.

According to available data, about 100 people have been hospitalized.

At least 300 people have died in the protests, AFP said earlier, citing local police and medics. Meanwhile, the India Today television channel cited unofficial sources as saying that the number of victims may range from 1,000 to 1,400.

Crowds of protesters still remain on the streets of Dhaka and other cities, although the country's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and left the country. The Bangladesh Army has temporarily taken control of the country, promising to stop the shooting and urging citizens to observe order.

Bangladesh plans to form an interim government shortly.

Students took to the streets in various cities of Bangladesh in early July, demanding the abolition of job quotas for relatives of participants in the 1971 war of independence. The situation in the republic has escalated, with demonstrations growing into riots. Anti-government protests flared up again in the capital city of Dhaka and other Bangladeshi cities on August 4. According to The Daily Star newspaper, at least 10,000 people have been arrested since the outbreak of riots.