IDF reports attack from Lebanon, delivers retaliatory strike

TEL AVIV, August 2. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has registered the launch of multiple projectiles from Lebanon toward western Galilee in the north of the country, the army press service said.

According to it, some of them were intercepted, and the rest landed in unpopulated areas. No casualties have been reported.

In response, Israeli troops delivered a strike on a launcher system used by the armed groups of the Lebanon-based Shiite party Hezbollah near Yater in south Lebanon.

Additionally, Israeli artillery "fired to remove threats in the areas of Rmaych and Ramyeh in southern Lebanon," the press service said.