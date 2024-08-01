Harris unlikely to change Biden’s line on Ukraine if she wins presidency — ex-ambassador

LONDON, August 1. /TASS/. US Vice President Kamala Harris will most likely continue the line of the present head of the US administration Joe Biden regarding Ukraine in case of her presidential election win in November, former British Ambassador to Russia Anthony Brenton, who served in the country in 2004-2008, told TASS.

"Quite a lot of press commentators and experts have gone over quite carefully what Kamala [Harris] has done in the Foreign Affairs field as vice president. She's obviously been very closely involved in foreign affairs in the sense of being included in all the big phone conversations, for example, between Biden and [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky. And she has not expressed any dissent at all in public about the policy which Biden has pursued," he said. "This contrasts actually with her approach on Gaza, what you should do on there. She has expressed doubts about the approach that Biden has taken. So this is not just silence on everything. There is an area where she clearly disagrees with Biden, I don’t know how deeply, which is Gaza, which suggests that area where she has not expressed disagreement, like Ukraine, she's on the whole on the same page with Biden," Brenton added.

Policy changes by Harris may be expected in the event of her hypothetic win, he said, adding though that it would depend on the situation in the conflict at the moment. "As the war evolves, whichever way it does evolve, she (Harris - TASS) will inherit whatever the situation is, if she wins the presidency. And she will no doubt at that point begin thinking for herself on whether or not the US policy requires that change, but in the light of the situation, rather than light of any pretty deep difference between her and Joe Biden's approach today," the former ambassador noted.