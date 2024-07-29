Top Israeli diplomat threatens Erdogan with Saddam Hussein’s fate

TEL AVIV, July 29. /TASS/. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz thinks that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan may repeat the fate of Saddam Hussein who ruled Iraq from 1979 to 2003 and was executed in 2006.

"Erdogan follows in the footsteps of Saddam Hussein and threatens to attack Israel. Just let him remember what happened there and how it ended," the top Israeli diplomat wrote on X in response to Erdogan’s remarks.

On July 28, the Turkish president said that Turkey may enter Israel, just as it did in Nagorno-Karabakh and Libya. In his opinion, the Turks simply "must be very strong" to do so.

Relations between Israel and Turkey sharply deteriorated following the onset of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in October 2023. The sides repeatedly traded barbs and mutual accusations. At the end of October 2023, the Israeli Foreign Ministry recalled its diplomats from Ankara "to reassess relations." Turkey also recalled its ambassador from Tel Aviv for consultations.