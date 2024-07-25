Ukraine received almost $90 bln from the West from February 2022 for budget support

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Ukraine’s allies and international financial institutions provided Kiev with almost $90 bln since February 2022 for budget support purposes, the Ukrainian finance ministry said.

"External financing over that period [from February 2022] stands at $89.6 bln. In 2024, the state budget already received $16 bln of international support," the ministry said on its website.

Ukraine is drafting the budget with the record high deficit for the second year in a row, expecting to cover the greater portion of this deficit through the aid of Western partners. It will amount to $43.9 bln this year.