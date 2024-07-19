Election fraud so rampant in US, 'mannequin' can be elected president — Tucker Carlson

MILWAUKEE /Wisconsin/, July 19. /TASS/. American journalist Tucker Carlson quipped that with the amount of election fraud that goes on in the United States, you don't even need a pulse to be elected president.

"[You can take] a mannequin, a dead person, and make him president. I'm just saying - theoretically possible. With enough cheating that could happen," he said, speaking at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Carlson suggested that the US election can easily be rigged, alluding to what happened in 2020.

After the last presidential election, which was won by Democrat Joe Biden, many Republicans reported systematic voting irregularities. They have repeatedly appealed to the courts to demand a recount of votes in some states, but to no avail, as their claims were rejected by the courts, including the US Supreme Court.

On June 27, a televised debate between Biden and Trump was held in Atlanta, Georgia. According to an express poll by CNN, two-thirds of viewers deemed Trump to be the victor. Biden’s performance at the debate was a veritable debacle, leading many to call for his withdrawal from the race.

The US presidential election will be held on November 5. Biden, who is running for a second term, has already secured the support of a sufficient number of delegates to the upcoming Democratic Party convention in August.