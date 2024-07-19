Trump agrees to run for presidency

MILWAUKEE, July 19. /TASS/. Donald Trump announced his consent to be a candidate for the presidency from the Republican Party during the November election.

The ex-president said he accepts the nomination. "I am running to be president for all of America, not half of America, because there is no victory in winning for half of America," he added.

The Republican National Convention started working on Monday in Milwaukee. Delegates approved the election platform for the next four years and nominated Trump and Ohio senator James David Vance as candidates for offices of the president and vice-president from the party.