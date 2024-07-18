European Commission president highlights need for Europe’s active role in Middle East

BRUSSELS, July 18. /TASS/. Europe must play an active role in the Middle East, Ursula von der Leyen, who is seeking re-election as European Commission President, said in her political guidelines for the next term.

"Europe must also play an active role in the Middle East - in the interests of all parties and for the stability of the region. We must continue to take part in all diplomatic efforts to ensure a just and comprehensive resolution to the ongoing conflict in Gaza," she noted. Von der Leyen also called for working to ensure an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all hostages.

"On the basis of agreed reforms, we will work on a multi-year support package for an effective Palestinian Authority and to help pave the way for a two-state solution," she stated, adding: "This will be part of a wider comprehensive EU-Middle East Strategy."

Tensions in the Middle East flared up again on October 7, 2023, after militants from the radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, killing residents of border communities and taking people hostage. In response, Israel announced a total blockade of Gaza and started carrying out strikes on targets in the Strip, as well as on certain areas in Lebanon and Syria; a ground operation was launched later. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.