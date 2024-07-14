FBI identifies suspect involved in Trump rally shooting — Reuters

LONDON, July 14. /TASS/. The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks as the "subject involved" in the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, Reuters reported.

Crooks, who was from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, was registered as a Republican, according to the state's voter records. The US Federal Aviation Administration said that the airspace over the Bethel Park was closed effective immediately, according to Reuters.

There was a shooting at a rally of Trump in Pennsylvania on Saturday. The Republican was wounded. According to recent reports, he is safe, the injury was minor - the bullet pierced his right ear. The shooter was killed by members of the US Secret Service, which is responsible, in particular, for protecting the top officials of the state. The Associated Press reported that authorities were investigating the incident as an assassination attempt on Trump.

The shooting left one person killed and two injured. The Republican National Committee has stressed that its convention in Milwaukee, which was set to open on Monday and was expected to nominate Trump as its presidential candidate in the November election, would not be canceled or postponed. Trump will attend the convention, the committee confirmed.