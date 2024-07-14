Hamas Politburo sees Israel's position as an obstacle to hostage deal — portal

TEL AVIV, July 14. /TASS/. Chairman of the Politburo of the Palestinian Hamas movement, Ismail Haniyeh, held consultations with the mediators in the negotiations with Israel and called on them to help stop the aggression in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli news portal Walla reported.

According to the news portal, Haniyeh spoke with officials from Egypt, Qatar, Turkey and Oman on Saturday evening and assured them that Hamas had acted "responsibly regarding the latest proposal for a hostage deal, but the position of [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu, including the new conditions it has put forward, and today's Israeli massacre in Gaza create obstacles to reaching an agreement."

It is reported that the head of the movement's Politburo asked the mediators to appeal to the US administration with a request to stop Israeli aggression.

On May 31, US President Joe Biden announced the terms of a new draft agreement on a peace settlement in Gaza, which consists of three stages. The first stage is designed for six weeks and involves a complete ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli troops from populated areas, the release of hostages held by Hamas in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli prisons. During this period, the parties should begin negotiations, and the ceasefire will remain in effect until mutual understanding is reached. The second stage involves the release of all hostages, including military personnel. The third stage is the restoration of the Gaza Strip and the transfer of the remains of the dead Israelis to their families.