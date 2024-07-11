Turkey hopes for resumption of grain deal — president

WASHINGTON, July 12. /TASS/. Turkey hopes that the grain deal will be resumed, and the final agreement on the issue will be signed in Istanbul, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told reporters on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington.

"We have discussed the Black Sea grain deal with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin. We will follow the process. If we could bring both parties together on the issue, the, I hope steps will be made towards [restarting] the Black Sea initiative. We hope to finalize this process in Istanbul," he said. "These are our expectations.".