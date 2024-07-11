NATO to continue policy of nuclear deterrence — NATO summit declaration

WASHINGTON, July 11. /TASS/. NATO countries will continue their policy of nuclear deterrence and will stick to the principles of nuclear non-proliferation, according to the final declaration of the NATO summit.

"Nuclear deterrence is the cornerstone of Alliance security," the document says. "NATO reaffirms its commitment to all the decisions, principles, and commitments with regard to NATO’s nuclear deterrence, arms control policy and non-proliferation and disarmament objectives as stated in the 2022 Strategic Concept and 2023 Vilnius Communique."

"Arms control, disarmament, and non-proliferation have made and should continue to make an essential contribution to achieving the Alliance’s security objectives and to ensuring strategic stability and our collective security," it says.

Apart from that, NATO has pledged to stay committed "to taking all necessary steps to ensure the credibility, effectiveness, safety, and security of the Alliance’s nuclear deterrence mission, including by modernising its nuclear capabilities, strengthening its nuclear planning capability, and adapting as necessary.".