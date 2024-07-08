Talks in Moscow to help strengthen India-Russia friendship — Modi

NEW DELHI, July 8. /TASS/. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed confidence that the Russian-Indian talks on Tuesday will further strengthen friendship between India and Russia.

"I thank President Putin for hosting me tonight at Novo-Ogaryovo," Modi wrote in Russian on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter X, from the residence of President Vladimir Putin outside Moscow. "I look forward to tomorrow's talks which will undoubtedly help to further strengthen the friendship between India and Russia," Modi wrote.

The prime minister arrived in Russia on Monday for a two-day visit. In the evening, Putin and Modi met in Novo-Ogaryovo in an informal setting. Official talks between the delegations of the two countries are scheduled for Tuesday. They are expected to focus on the economic agenda - cooperation in the energy sector, trade as well as production and supply of fertilizers.

According to Indian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, on Tuesday Modi will also meet with representatives of the Indian diaspora and visit an exhibition pavilion of the Russian state nuclear power corporation Rosatom.