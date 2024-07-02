Belarus’ southern, western borders safely protected — Lukashenko

MINSK, July 2. /TASS/. Belarus has fortified its southern and western borders to secure itself against any potential intrusion, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said.

"Border guards have been put on alert. Special operation forces have been deployed. Border guards and the military have blocked the area of the enemy’s potential movement," he said.

According to Lukashenko, Belarus and Russia are coordinating their actions in the sphere of air defense. "Polonez missile systems have been deployed," he said. "I guarantee that there will be no clashes on the border with Ukraine."

"We are not going to get involved into any combat operations. We know where they (NATO in case of the escalation of the situation - TASS) will come from. We have foreseen everything. We have ensured safe protection of the southern, as well as western borders," he explained.