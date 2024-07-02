Hungary proposes that Ukraine ceases fire to start talks with Russia — Orban

BUDAPEST, July 2. /TASS/. Hungary proposed that Ukraine consider a ceasefire as a step toward starting talks with Russia to settle the armed conflict, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said following a meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in Kiev.

Orban said Hungary valued Zelensky's peace initiatives and asked him to consider a ceasefire before starting negotiations, Reuters reported. The prime minister also said that Hungary would like to sign a bilateral agreement with Ukraine on a wide range of issues, according to the report.

The prime minister said "peace is important for all countries" in Europe and Hungary, as it holds the rotating European Council presidency in the second half of the year, will help with the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict.

He also expressed hope that his visit to Kiev would help resolve bilateral issues, including concerns about the rights of the Hungarian minority in Transcarpathia.

"We wish to establish relations between our countries. We wish to sign a broad cooperation agreement with Ukraine, similar to the agreements we have in place with Hungary's other neighbors," Orban said.

The prime minister also said that Hungary will continue to provide assistance to Ukrainian refugees, is ready to help upgrade the Ukrainian economy and will support Ukraine during Hungary’s presidency in the European Council.