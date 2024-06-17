Certain countries offer Ukraine communication channels with Russia, Kiev says

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Some countries that "traditionally have good relations with Russia" have offered the Kiev regime their communication channels with Moscow, Ukrainian human rights commissioner Dmitry Lubinets said.

According to him, several countries set forth their proposals at a conference in Switzerland. "I cannot yet name these countries but I have to sincerely say that we have not expected this particularly from them," the Espreso internet portal quoted him as saying.

Switzerland hosted the conference on Ukraine on June 15-16 at the Burgenstock resort. Russia has not been invited.