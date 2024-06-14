Only conference recognized by both Russia, Ukraine can lead to peace — Brazilian leader

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 14. /TASS/. A peace conference needs to be recognized by both Kiev and Moscow to be able to lead to peace in Ukraine, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said.

"Only an international conference that would be recognized by both parties, as proposed by Brazil and China, will make peace possible," the UOL news portal quoted him as saying at the Group of Seven summit. "It is obvious that neither of the parties can achieve all of its goals militarily."

The peace plan mentioned by the Brazilian leader envisages a meeting involving both delegations from Russia and Ukraine.