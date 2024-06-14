Ukraine-US security agreement lacks clear terms — former PM

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. The security pact between Ukraine and the US is very vague, just like other similar agreements that Kiev has concluded with other countries, former Ukrainian Prime Minister (2010-2014) Nikolay Azarov has said.

"The United States has not made any new commitments on the issue of Ukraine's prospects to join NATO. This agreement, like others that were already signed by [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky, does not feature any clear criteria," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Azarov described the agreement as another information pretext for the Ukrainian mass media aimed at "convincing Ukrainians to continue dying for the interests of Zelensky and the US."

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden and Zelensky signed a 10-year security agreement between Washington and Kiev on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy.

At a NATO summit in Vilnius in the summer of 2023, G7 countries declared their intention to enter into security agreements with Kiev. Since then, Ukraine has signed 17 bilateral agreements. According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, these documents do not contain any guarantees, but merely state what Kiev's allies are already doing and do not promise anything beyond that.