Top Chinese diplomat calls on BRICS nations to settle crises through dialogue

BEIJING, Jun 10. /TASS/. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has called on BRICS nations to settle any conflict situations by means of consultations and peace dialogue.

"No matter how difficult a situation might be, dialogue and consultations should not be rejected. Whatever bitter a conflict might be, we must insist on a political solution," the Chinese foreign ministry quoted him as saying at the BRICS ministerial meeting in Nizhny Novgorod.

He called for resolute efforts to promote general peace and security. "We must give a fresh impetus to the political resolution of pressing problems," he stressed.

According to Wang, the bloc confrontation and policy of external interference will not help resolve problems but lead to new crisis situations. In this context, he called for efforts toward an immediate and lasting ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The BRICS ministerial meeting is being held in Nizhny Novgorod on June 10 and 11. This is the first BRICS ministerial meeting after the association’s expansion in 2023.