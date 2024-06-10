Zimbabwe will have incredible harvest this year thanks to Russian fertilizers — President

ST. PETERSBURG, June 10. /TASS/. Zimbabwe is grateful to Russia for the supply of fertilizers - this year, the harvest will be incredible, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We received both grain and fertilizer from Russia. We are very grateful and as a result of this delivery we will have an incredible harvest, because we have enough fertilizer," he said.

"However, we will need more supplies, and Russia gives us lower prices and convenient payment methods than anywhere else. We are happy with the existing agreements and opportunities," he emphasized.

It was reported in March that a humanitarian shipment of 23,000 tons of Uralchem fertilizers was delivered and transferred to Zimbabwe.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) was held on June 5-8. This year’s theme was "The Formation of New Areas of Growth as the Cornerstone of a Multipolar World." SPIEF was organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS was the information partner of the event.