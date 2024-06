CAIRO, June 9. /TASS/. At least 274 Palestinians were killed as a result of the Israeli operation to free four hostages from the Nuseirat refugee camp area in the central part of the Gaza Strip, the enclave's Health Ministry said.

"During yesterday's Israeli aggression in the Nuseirat camp, 274 people were killed and 698 injured, some of the injured are in critical condition," the ministry said in a statement posted on its official Telegram channel.