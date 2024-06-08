Minsk suggests launching dialogue on new Eurasian security system

MINSK, June 9. /TASS/. Belarus suggested launching a dialogue on establishing a new international security system on the Eurasian continent, Secretary of the Belarusian State Security Council Alexander Volfovich told the Belarus-1 TV channel.

"We suggested launching a dialogue on shaping the new international security system on the Eurasian continent. The approach <…> will require the potential of serious international organizations, such as the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), given their experience and capabilities," the Belarusian official said, commenting on the results of the meeting of the Committee of Secretaries of the Security Councils of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Kazakhstan.

He also said that Belarus suggested drafting the CSTO collective security strategy until 2035.

"The ten-year document will allow to set strategic goals and tasks, and also to determine priorities," Volfovich said.

In his words, the CSTO Committee of Secretaries of the Security Councils noted "security threats, common for nearly all members of CSTO and other countries."

"That is why these threats can be neutralized only through a joint, coordinated, weighed and systematic measures and solution," the official added.