France, US urge Israel to do more to protect civilians in Gaza

PARIS, June 8. /TASS/. Paris and Washington called upon Israel to do more to defend the civilian population during its military operation in the Gaza Strip, according to the French-US roadmap adopted after Saturday's presidential meeting in the Elysee Palace.

"The Presidents reiterate their grave concern for the dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and call for the delivery of vital humanitarian aid at scale to the civilian population and unhindered and sustained humanitarian access through all routes into and inside Gaza. They also reiterate the need for Israel to do more to effectively protect Palestinian civilians and humanitarian workers," the document says.

The two presidents declared their commitment "to pursue their joint efforts to de-escalate and avoid regional conflagration."

US President Joe Biden arrived in France on June 5, at the invitation of his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, to attend memorial ceremonies dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landing in Normandy held on June 6-7. The two presidents held a formal meeting on Saturday as part of Biden's state visit.