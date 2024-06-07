Gagauzia leader worried by Moldova’s militarization

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Gagauzia leader Evghenia Gutul believes that all kinds of scenarios are possible in Moldova’s relations with its breakaway republic of Transnistria or its autonomous territorial unit of Gagauzia.

"You know, you can expect everything from [Moldovan President] Maia Sandu. Indeed, the developments that have been taking place over the past year or two are extremely alarming for us," she told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Militarization of Moldova is under way," she continued. "Day by day, we see more exercises and more foreign military presence. This is really dangerous; this is alarming."

