Russian-Belarusian nuclear drills proceeding as scheduled — Belarusian General Staff

MINSK, June 3. /TASS/. The Russian-Belarusian nuclear drills are proceeding as scheduled, without any accidents, Deputy Chief of the Belarusian General Staff Viktor Tumar said.

"The drills are proceeding as scheduled. No accidents or incidents have been reported. Things are going on as they should," he said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported earlier that pursuant to an instruction by President Vladimir Putin and for the purpose of raising the preparedness of the non-strategic nuclear forces for combat objectives, the General Staff had launched preparations for drills in the immediate future with missile formations of the Southern Military District with the involvement of aircraft and naval forces.

The head of state stressed that the tactical nuclear weapon exercise was planned work that had nothing unusual. He further said that the drills would run in three stages and Belarus would join Russia at the second stage because non-strategic nuclear weapons were stored on Belarusian soil.