Claudia Sheinbaum to become new head of state, Mexican President says

MEXICO CITY, June 3. /TASS/. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has announced that Claudia Sheinbaum from the "Together We Will Make History" pro-government coalition will become the new head of state.

"Of course, I congratulate Claudia Sheinbaum with all my respect who ended up the winner by a wide margin. She is going to be Mexico’s first [woman] president in 200 years," Lopez Obrador said.

According to Mexico’s National Electoral Institute, Sheinbaum is in the lead with almost 57.3% of the vote after 25% of bulletins counted. Her main rival, Xochitl Galvez from the oppositional Strength and Heart for Mexico alliance has garnered 30% of the vote so far. Jorge Alvarez Maynez from the Citizens' Movement party is in the third place with 10%.