US, German officials discuss attempts to use frozen Russian assets

WASHINGTON, June 2. /TASS/. US Deputy Secretary of Treasury Wally Adeyemo discussed attempts of the West to use frozen Russian assets with German officials, the press service of the Treasury said.

On May 30-31, Adeyemo met Vice Chancellor of Germany Robert Habeck, Minister of Finance Christian Lindner, and other officials and leading businessmen.

According to the document, Adeyemo discussed with them "coordination on important national security and economic issues," including alleged attempts of Russia "to acquire sensitive and dual-use goods." Representatives of the US and Germany also addressed alleged "Russian efforts to evade multilateral sanctions and export controls through China and other third countries" and "ongoing efforts to unlock the value of immobilized Russian sovereign assets.".